AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 54 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HII opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $243.46. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

