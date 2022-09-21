AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 54 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:HII opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $243.46. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.64.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
