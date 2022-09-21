AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 6,148 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

