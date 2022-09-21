AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

ZTS stock opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

