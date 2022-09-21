AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MINC opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.29 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.