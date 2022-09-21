AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 13,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 27,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.76% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

