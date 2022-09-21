Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,842.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

