Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Trading Up 21.0 %
Agfa-Gevaert stock opened at 4.29 on Wednesday. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12-month low of 3.55 and a 12-month high of 4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.29.
About Agfa-Gevaert
