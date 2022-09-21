Agora Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,386 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,892% compared to the average volume of 168 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of API. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agora in the first quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Agora by 147.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Agora Stock Performance

API stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.02. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

About Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agora will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

