Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,169 shares of company stock valued at $96,762,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

