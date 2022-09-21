Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

JNJ stock opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average of $174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

