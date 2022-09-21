Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 27,602 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

The firm has a market cap of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

