Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 27,602 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.
The firm has a market cap of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.06.
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
