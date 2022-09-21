AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Down 1%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.14. 8,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 18,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZAJ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 116.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period.

