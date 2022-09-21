AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0.5%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17. 116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 187.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $975,000.

