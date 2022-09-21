Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

