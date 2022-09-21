Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

