Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Shares of ACH stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
