Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance

Shares of ACH stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

About Aluminum Co. of China

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 182,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.