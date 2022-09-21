Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,866,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.3 %

PAYC stock opened at $346.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.64. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

