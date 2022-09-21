Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Macy’s worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,355,000 after purchasing an additional 224,343 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 687,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 490,402 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on M. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NYSE M opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.