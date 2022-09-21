Amalgamated Bank Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

