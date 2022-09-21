Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonoco Products Stock Down 2.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

