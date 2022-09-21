Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,848 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.