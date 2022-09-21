Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,705 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,285,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

