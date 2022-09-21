Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,496 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Sunrun worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,554,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after buying an additional 130,641 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,901,000 after buying an additional 715,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,151 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

