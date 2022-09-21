Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,825.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,841 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

