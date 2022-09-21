Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,990.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

