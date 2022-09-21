Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,797.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

AMZN stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 109.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

