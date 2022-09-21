Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,338 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 113,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Amcor by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amcor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 891,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 118,769 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

