AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $532.45

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $532.45 and traded as high as $539.54. AMERCO shares last traded at $527.42, with a volume of 104,019 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $533.52 and its 200 day moving average is $532.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AMERCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMERCO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.