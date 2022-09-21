América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

AMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in América Móvil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Price Performance

AMX opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

