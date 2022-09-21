American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 2,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $331,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.