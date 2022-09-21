American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

