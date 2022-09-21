American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

