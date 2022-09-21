American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 3.3 %

AMH stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMH. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

