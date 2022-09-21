Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) vs. Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Financial Survey

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Renasant 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Renasant has a consensus target price of $35.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Renasant.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.15 $376.91 million $4.82 10.06 Renasant $695.67 million 2.75 $175.89 million $2.68 12.75

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Renasant. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Renasant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 31.45% 10.78% 1.38% Renasant 23.77% 7.10% 0.93%

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Renasant on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate-1-4 family mortgage; real estate-commercial mortgage; real estate-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 189 banking, lending, and mortgage offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee; 150 full-service branches and 11 limited-service branches; 173 ATMs; and 38 interactive teller machines. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

