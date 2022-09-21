Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Position Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

BLOK opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

