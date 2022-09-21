Analyzing Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 48.06% 11.39% 6.03% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 9.32% 19.37% 0.40%

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equity Residential pays out 75.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Equity Residential is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 1 10 6 0 2.29 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity Residential presently has a consensus target price of $84.53, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.46 billion 10.66 $1.33 billion $3.33 20.98 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT $220.65 million 3.72 $91.71 million N/A N/A

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC.

