Analyzing Verano (VRNOF) and The Competition

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) is one of 32 public companies in the "Agricultural production – crops" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Verano to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83 Verano Competitors 38 127 423 23 2.71

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Verano and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Verano presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 408.72%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 81.09%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verano and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -12.90 Verano Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.29

Verano’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

