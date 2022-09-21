Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.41 and a 200-day moving average of $273.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.64 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.