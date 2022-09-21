Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Update

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

