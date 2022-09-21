ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 12,151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,177.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Rating)

See Also

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.