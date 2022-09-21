ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,870,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 12,151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32,177.3 days.
Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $20.91.
