Antoinette Paone Sells 4,610 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) COO Antoinette Paone sold 4,610 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $24,525.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Generation Bio Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 48,281 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,238 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Generation Bio

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Articles

