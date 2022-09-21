Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Trading 9.5% Higher

Shares of Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.48. 96,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 97,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

