Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Apple by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,643,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

