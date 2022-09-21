Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Apple by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

