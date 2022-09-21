Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 12.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

