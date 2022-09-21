Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,289,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 73,519 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 23.7% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $313,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.6 %

Apple stock opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.