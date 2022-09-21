Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AWI. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 88,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $1,350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

