Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,326,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 1,452,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.1 days.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Get Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.