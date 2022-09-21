Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,326,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 1,452,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.1 days.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.
About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (ACDSF)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.