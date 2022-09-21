ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 260 to SEK 250. The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 703525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 280 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

