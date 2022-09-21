Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Atlassian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $235.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -96.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

